Aaron Rodgers demands an apology from the Wall Street Journal for their coverage of the ‘COVID Toe.’

Aaron Rodgers has demanded that the Wall Street Journal issue a “full apology” for stating that he has COVID toe.

According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, clarified his recent toe injury on Wednesday, telling reporters that he fractured his pinky toe while working out at home during his quarantine.

Rodgers then chastised the Wall Street Journal for reporting on his toe injury as a medical problem brought on by his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

The news organization’s story, headed “Aaron Rodgers isn’t dealing with just any toe injury. Rodgers joked with the host and stated he “didn’t have any residual symptoms other than COVID toe” during a Tuesday visit on “The Pat McAfee Show,” according to the report.” During his Zoom press conference, though, the NFL player stated, “When you spread incorrect information about someone, that’s referred to as disinformation. My toe is fractured.” Rodgers said he expected the newspaper to apologize, but that he “got a kick out of reading that article.” He also stated that he was unfamiliar with COVID toe.

According to ESPN, he stated, “Pat made a joke about it on the show, and I commented yesterday that it’s worse than a turf toe and it must be a bone issue.”

According to WebMD, COVID toe is a disorder that affects some persons who test positive for the coronavirus and causes skin sores on their toes. According to experts, the illness could persist anywhere from ten days to many months.

During his news conference, the football player removed his shoe and displayed his bare left foot in front of the camera to demonstrate that he did not have COVID toe.

“”I’m delighted you asked just so I could show you the lesions on my foot here,” Rodgers replied, before adding, “Oh, there are no lesions whatsoever.” What a pleasant surprise.” Rodgers disputed the account, according to the Wall Street Journal, which amended its piece on Wednesday. The news organization did not provide a “full apology.” Later, Rodgers updated his Twitter profile picture to a photo of his bare toes.

Rodgers made headlines earlier this month when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 after claiming to be “immunized” against the virus.

He confirmed that he had not been inoculated on Nov. 5, saying that he is allergic to the vaccine.