Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 Diagnosis Forces QB To Miss Chiefs’ Game, And Perhaps More

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. According to sources, Rodgers is unvaccinated and will be compelled to leave the club for at least 10 days.

Green Bay’s prospects of winning in Kansas City are significantly reduced without Rodgers. The Packers were only a one-point underdog against the Chiefs on the road. When Rodgers was ruled out, the betting line for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City increased to 7.5 points in their favor.

Jordan Love, the Packers’ backup quarterback, will start for the first time in his career. Love has attempted just seven passes in the regular season after being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Green Bay.

With an NFL-best 7-1 record entering Week 9, the Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Since losing to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener, Green Bay has gone undefeated.

By defeating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, the Packers clinched the #1 spot. With COVID-19, star receiver Davante Adams was unable to play.

Rodgers’ status for Week 10 is also in doubt due to the minimum 10-day absence. If Rodgers is asymptomatic, he won’t be able to play again until November 13th. The Green Bay Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 14.

Why does it matter that Aaron Rodgers, the #Packers’ quarterback, isn’t vaccinated? Allow us to elaborate. pic.twitter.com/KCUBfV83bj Is Jordan Love up to the task? “We’ll figure it out,” LaFleur said. “I’m sure he’s been working nonstop.” Luke Getsy does an excellent job of preparing him.” Love’s scout squad, he explained, “takes whatever’s on the card and puts it into our terms to help development.” pic.twitter.com/MVtsGDu21IA Rodgers, who won his third MVP award last season, is still one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. During the team’s seven-game winning streak, Rodgers has thrown 17 touchdown passes and one interception.

When asked if he had been vaccinated, Rodgers informed reporters in August that he had been “immunized.” According to ESPN, Rodgers petitioned the NFL in the summer to be treated the same as a vaccinated player because of the treatment he received, but his request was denied.

Since testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Green Bay has been without defensive coordinator Joe Barry.