Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been fined by the NFL for violating COVID protocols.

The Green Bay Packers, along with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allan Lazard, have been fined by the National Football League (NFL) for breaking COVID-19 protocols, the league announced Tuesday.

According to NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy, the Packers organization was penalized $300,000 for the procedure infractions, while Rodgers and Lazard were each fined $14,650.

COVID violations in the future could result in harsher penalties for the Packers. This may include, among other things, the loss of draft picks and a change in draft position, according to CBS NFL reporter Jonathan Jones.

The sanctions were issued on the same day as the NFL’s modified COVID-19 protocols, which include stricter guidelines for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated players. Additional testing and game-day behavior rules were also outlined.

The NFL conducted an internal investigation and discovered that both Rodgers and Lazard had violated some of the league’s COVID protocols, as well as that Rodgers had lied about his vaccination status.

Rodgers has been under fire since contracting COVID-19 this week and admitting to not been vaccinated, despite earlier suggestions that he was. Rodgers originally stated that he had been “inoculated,” but later revealed that he had not received the shot and that his statements were deliberately false.

Rodgers dug down on his unvaccinated status on The Pat McAfee Show, making a series of bogus claims about the COVID-19 vaccination and claiming that the backlash was caused by the “woke mob” targeting him. He then returned to the broadcast on Tuesday, stating that he held by his opinions while also empathizing with individuals who had been touched by the virus.

Both athletes had disregarded COVID guidelines governing the wearing of masks, both at team facilities and in their personal life, according to the probe.

Rodgers and Lazard, who is also unvaccinated, allegedly went to a Halloween party without masks, which is against the NFL’s unvaccinated player rule. Despite the fact that the Packers were supposedly aware of the party, Jones claims that neither player was disciplined.

According to the study, both Rodgers and Lazard would occasionally avoid wearing masks when inside the Packers' practice facilities. As unvaccinated players, this is also a violation.