Aaron Ramsey, a midfielder for Wales, is sure that his fitness issues are behind him.

Aaron Ramsey is optimistic that his fitness issues are behind him and that he will be able to handle the demands of tournament playing for Wales at Euro 2020.

Ramsey has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons, missing numerous games for both club and country.

However, the 30-year-old Juventus midfielder expects his body to hold up to Wales’ nine-day group schedule, which begins on Saturday with a match against Switzerland in Baku.

Ramsey, who played in Wales’ Euro 2020 warm-up matches against Albania and France last week, said, “I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

“I’ve put in a lot of effort over the previous few months to get my body back in shape.

“I’ve found the previous several years to be frustrating in terms of trying to maintain any sort of regularity.

“It’s a new environment, different tactics, and so forth. It’s not something I’m accustomed to.

“I was at one club for a long time, and I think transitioning took a lot longer because I had to adjust a few things.”

Ramsey’s 11-year tenure with Arsenal came to an end when he moved to Italy two summers ago.

During his career in Serie A, he only started 24 league games for Juventus, and his attendance record for Wales is similarly terrible.

Ramsey has appeared in only 19 of Wales’ 44 games since reaching the Euro 2016 semi-finals, prompting some supporters to doubt his devotion to the national team.

Ramsey, who was picked in the official Euro 2016 squad of the tournament five years ago, said, “I’m a proud Welshman who wants to play for Wales and support my team as much as I can.”

“It’s been incredibly irritating and unpleasant to miss a few games over the last few years.

"Hopefully, that's behind me now, and I can focus on the rest of the European games.