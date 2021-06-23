Aaron Ramsdale has been picked to compete alongside Jordan Pickford of Everton at Euro 2020.

Following the injury to Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale has been called up to the England squad.

Ben White, Jesse Lingard, Ben Godfrey, Ollie Watkins, and James Ward-Prowse all missed the initial cut from the 26-man squad, while Mason Greenwood withdrew due to an underlying injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a thigh injury and was replaced in the final team by Ben White, but Henderson is the latest player to exit camp.

The Manchester City attacker combined with Kalvin Phillips to shoot past Dominik Livakovic, giving the Three Lions their first-ever triumph in the European Championships opening game.

Jordan Pickford began against Croatia at Wembley, but due to a hip injury to the Everton and England goalkeeper, a new player has been brought in to compete with him ahead of the next two group games against Scotland and the Czech Republic.

UEFA rules allow a goalie to be replaced at any time for medical reasons.

The Football Association issued a statement on Monday, stating: “(Dean) Henderson is forced to withdraw due to a hip injury that will keep him from training throughout the tournament.

“The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for more evaluation and recuperation in preparation for the 2021-22 season.”

Ramsdale, along with England Euro 2020 teammates Reece James and Mason Mount, have already won European Championships at the U19 level, defeating Portugal 2-1 in the final in 2017.

The 23-year-old acknowledged his joy at being called up, but wished Henderson well.

“While I’m ecstatic to be reuniting with England, my immediate thoughts are with Deano, as I know how important it was for him to be a part of it,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve now been offered the privilege of participating in a. The summary comes to a close.