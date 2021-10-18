A YouTuber’s profitable boxing run is put to the test; the business side may have an unexpected outcome.

Once Jake Paul’s next bout is set, his detractors may finally be able to relax.

Although nothing has been confirmed, the 24-year-next old’s opponent will most likely be Tommy Fury, a professional boxer.

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s younger and half-brother is the 22-year-old.

He has an undefeated record of 7-0, including four knockout victories.

This past August, the British pugilist was last seen in action. He fought and defeated Anthony Taylor of the United States by unanimous decision.

There’s no indication yet on who he might fight next. But it appears that he is in for a surprise when Paul appears as his next adversary.

In this bout versus the internet sensation, Fury confessed that he has nothing to gain. If he loses to Paul in the ring, though, he may be doing boxing critics a tremendous favor.

He told TMZ, “I’ve been doing this profession since I was seven.” “He isn’t a boxer in the traditional sense. When we quarrel, he’ll notice that.” Fury is well aware that winning the fight will not guarantee him a shot at the belt. But, on the other hand, he’d make a nice living doing it.

It may be prudent to temper expectations in what is shaping up to be a one-sided bout, especially given Fury’s experience in the ring.

The battle between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul is proof of that. The 26-year-old YouTuber was expected to take a thrashing from the American boxer. That never happened, but according to The Guardian, both fighters made millions.