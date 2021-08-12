A young Afghan general uses social media to fight the Taliban.

A young general is improving his reputation on the battlefield and on social media as a succession of Taliban wins shows Afghan government forces in disarray.

Provincial cities in the north have fallen like dominoes this week, in some cases after government soldiers retreated or surrendered without a fight, but the army looks to be putting up a stronger fight in Lashkar Gah, a Taliban stronghold.

Sami Sadat, 36, the highest-ranking army general in southern Afghanistan, is leading them in a fierce battle to defend a provincial capital that the Taliban are anxious to take.

And, while militants post photos of surrendering Afghan soldiers on social media and take selfies with villagers, the young general is exploiting Twitter and Facebook as a slick public relations tool in the war against radical islamists.

He and the 20,000 men in the 215th Corps under his command have amassed thousands of followers, with photographs of the general among the troops, posing for selfies with young civilians, and meeting local shops adorning their Twitter feeds.

The defence ministry announced on Wednesday that he had been promoted to oversee the country’s special forces, an announcement that was highly hailed on social media.

Despite the Taliban’s progress, Sadat remains optimistic.

In a phone conversation with AFP from the frontlines of Lashkar Gah, he said, “I know we’re going to win.”

“I understand that this is our country, that the Taliban are faltering, and that they will eventually fail.”

But, according to his coworkers and pals, there’s more to him than meets the eye.

“He is far from naive,” a security official who did not want to be identified claimed.

“He has a highly strategic perspective and a very comprehensive understanding of what is going on,” a general who worked with Sadat at the espionage agency said.

Sadat began his military career at the Afghan interior ministry after graduating from the famous King’s College in London.

He got military training in Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, and the United States, as well as service in Afghanistan’s espionage agency, the National Directorate of Security.

Sadat likes to speak about his guys rather than himself or his family — senior commanders and their relatives are frequent targets for Taliban assassination squads – and even refuses to reveal his birthplace.

But he’s also eager to discuss the conflict, which he does with confidence – and ruthlessness.

“Any Taliban who enters Lashkar Gah will perish or be permanently disabled,” he told AFP.

Nonetheless, he accepts that it will happen. Brief News from Washington Newsday.