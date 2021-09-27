A Year After the Karabakh War, Soldiers Suffer from Trauma and Stigma.

Asif Maharramov is suffering from insomnia and nightmares, as well as heart palpitations and hostility, one year after being ordered to engage in a terrible struggle between two ex-Soviet rivals.

His country, Azerbaijan, fought Armenia for control of the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh for six weeks last autumn, claiming 6,500 lives and exposing the Caucasus enemies to deep societal traumas.

Maharramov, 20, is one of tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in patriarchal societies where seeking mental health treatment is frowned upon.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are attempting to increase access to psychological care for former military, a move that is progressively attracting battle-hardened veterans who have overcome their worries of being perceived as weak.

However, contacting everyone who requires assistance is a significant challenge.

“A year has gone since the battle, but the tension remains,” Maharramov told AFP, citing symptoms such as racing heart and insomnia.

“My demeanor deteriorated. I want to punch someone when I hear them say something I don’t agree with. “I have no control over it.”

Both countries’ health professionals bemoaned an underdeveloped psychiatric treatment culture, which they claimed was impeding efforts to help PTSD-diagnosed veterans.

Only a quarter of combat veterans submit to treatment, according to Dr Khachatur Gasparyan of the Intra psychiatric center in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital.

“It has to be conveyed to society that seeing a psychologist is not embarrassing – that it is normal,” he stated.

Azerbaijan established psychological rehabilitation centers for veterans in all of its major towns in January.

“The number of former soldiers seeking psychiatric treatment has continued to rise since then,” psychotherapist Sabina Rashidova said.

Around 50 former soldiers have been seen each week at the center in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, with rounds of treatment centered on psychotherapy and medication.

“Aggressiveness, sleeplessness, and apathy” are common occurrences, according to her colleague Nargiz Huseynova.

Maharramov was one of the people who underwent treatment.

He was sent to the battlefield just days after clashes erupted on September 27 of last year, and his first night was spent under artillery fire.

Although his team was successful in capturing a crucial hilltop position, Maharramov was injured and his captain was slain.

“We saw him lying on the ground with blood flowing,” Maharramov recalled.

He was in the hospital for five months, receiving treatment for his head injury and PTSD.

Maharramov said of his captain, “I regularly see him in my nightmares.” “In my nightmares, I frequently encounter my fellow soldiers. They’re yelling and calling for me.”

