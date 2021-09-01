‘A Window Opened’: Tokyo’s First Paralympic Games

Tokyo is the first city to host the Paralympic Games twice, and Hideo Kondo says competing in the 1964 Games changed his life and spurred him to work on accessibility improvements.

Experts say the first Paralympic Games in Tokyo helped tear down barriers to acceptance of people with disabilities in Japan, and this year’s Games provide an opportunity to spotlight and address the challenges that remain.

The 1964 Games were a turning point for Kondo, who competed in archery, wheelchair basketball, and athletics after years of being considered as a pity figure.

“After participating in the Paralympics, a window unexpectedly opened in my life,” the 86-year-old told AFP.

Kondo has been in a wheelchair since he was 16, when he sustained a spinal cord injury while working in a coal mine.

He stayed in a rehabilitation center in western Japan before being invited to participate in the Games by Yutaka Nakamura, a doctor who pushed to bring the Paralympics to Tokyo.

“Kind facility employees would take us to various locations, including bathing beaches, although they were all in remote locations,” he recounted.

Kondo explained, “We swam in a beach concealed among pine trees, where we witnessed a crowd of people swimming at another beach in the distance.”

He continued, “It was at a period when staff members felt sorry for us, the disabled, because we were exposed to the public’s eyes,” due to unspoken social stigma.

Since the Tokyo edition in November 1964, when 378 competitors competed in nine sports over five days, the Games have grown dramatically.

It was only the second Paralympic Games, following Rome in 1960, and the first to use the term “Paralympic.”

It meant a sequence of firsts for Kondo, from his first airline flight to his first bus ride without needing to get out of his wheelchair.

He was also able to use the bathroom without assistance for the first time while staying in the step-free athletes’ village.

That made him realize that “people with disabilities may lead an independent life that is no different than individuals without disabilities” if they are in the correct surroundings.

He moved on to work for a local government in Machida, western Tokyo, where the mayor promised to include wheelchair users’ requirements in the city’s rebuilding.

“Without my personal seal, no construction plan could be implemented,” Kondo stated.

He requested that all steps be removed, and that all inclines be gentle enough for a wheelchair.

Their effort was a “historic first step,” as they put it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.