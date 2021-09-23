A viral video of a fan taking down the New York Jets offense has been viewed over 2 million times.

New York Jets fans are a jaded bunch, but one young fan is turning his skepticism into a lucrative business.

In the first quarter of the Jets’ 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, a TikTok user went viral with a brutal critique of his favorite team’s offense.

TD.Sports is a self-described Jets fan and content creator who has amassed a 50,000-plus following by seriously and sarcastically breaking down NFL players and team trends. He dissected the first of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson’s four interceptions, which he threw in front of his home fans at MetLife Stadium on his first career throw attempt. The Jets fan spared no one on the offensive, and he was particularly harsh on wide receiver Corey Davis.

@td.sports

#nfl #jets #fyp original sound about to join the rams bandwagon smfh td.sports td.sports td.sports td.sport

“This Patriots lineman is presumably holding, while this Jets lineman is winning off the edge. He stated, “There’s a Patriot charging towards [Wilson] with no blocking at all.” “We have these two idiots staring at each other, as if to say, ‘What are we doing, I don’t know, let’s just stand here.’ We’ve had [No.] 78 [tackle Morgan Moses]making contact with his own lineman. On top of that, we have two receivers with no separation, and the cherry on top has to be Zach Wilson’s pick, which Corey Davis doesn’t have.”

As of Wednesday, the video had been viewed over 2.6 million times on TikTok and thousands more on social media, with the description “ready to become a Rams bandwagon [fan].” The fan’s monotone tone while playfully pulling each player apart was praised by the majority of enthusiasts.

I admire the honest indifference to each heinous disaster.

September 22, 2021 — Brent Lancaster (@BrentRamcaster)

The darkest phase is pre-adolescence with all-22.

September 22, 2021 — Rich Homie Qwanza (@ScrausScraus)

Through two games, Wilson, the No. 2 choice in the 2021 draft, has thrown five interceptions and completed only 55% of his passes. He appeared particularly befuddled while leading the Jets to just two field goals in their humiliating loss to the Steelers. This is a condensed version of the information.