A video of the owner of the Phoenix Suns making sexually explicit jokes at a roast has surfaced.

With previous accusations of racism and misogyny, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is under heightened scrutiny following the release of a video by Sports Illustrated showing him making sexual jokes at a roast.

“This is inexcusable, outrageous, and consistent with Robert Sarver’s record of behavior.””

SI obtained footage of @Suns owner Robert Sarver making sexually inappropriate jokes during a memorial “roast” in April. More from @Alex Prewitt and @Jon Wertheim: https://t.co/fwj8r9637X pic.twitter.com/zbu50xWF4N Sarver is seen in the video making jokes about Suns minority owner Dick Heckmann at a roast. Some of the jokes involved Heckmann’s boys having sexual encounters with Suns cheerleaders, as well as remarks about an acquaintance’s receptionist’s chest.

In the video, he says, “What I truly know is my main fear was the Heckmann lads were [expletive]their way through the cheering team.” He also told anecdotes of Heckmann’s sexual activities, claiming that he would boast about how frequently he had sex.

Later, Sarver’s focus switched to a person in the crowd who was talking on their phone. “What exactly are you up to? It’s a memorial service, for crying out loud. Jesus Christ, you [expletive]imbecile. His receptionist, I’m guessing, has a tiny [expletive]. But he has no idea; all he cares about is his wine.” “We would classify [the video]as disrespectful, outrageous, and consistent with Robert Sarver’s pattern of behavior throughout the years,” a Suns player told Sports Illustrated.” The Heckmann family is one of the 12 members of the Suns’ ownership group who have signed a statement supporting Sarver and disputing the allegations leveled against him.

A joint statement states, “We have examined the story released by ESPN about the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury organization, as well as Mr. Sarver.” “To a person, we disagree with Mr. Sarver’s and the organization’s characterizations as racist and sexist. Mr. Sarver’s leadership has our full support and we stand by him.” After an ESPN report citing a history of racist and misogynistic incidents as the Suns’ owner, the NBA launched an official inquiry into Sarver on Nov. 4.

Sarver has refuted the ESPN report’s charges of racism and gender discrimination.