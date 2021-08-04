A video of an NBA player being tased during an arrest has surfaced, prompting an investigation.

After video obtained by TMZ showed officers tasing 21-year-old New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes in an L.A. residence, the Los Angeles Police Department said that they will undertake an internal investigation.

Three officers are seen detaining the 6-foot-11 Hayes as he lies on the ground in the video. A taser was fired in what seems to be Hayes’ chest area by an officer. An cop appears to apply pressure to Hayes’ head and neck area as he slides to his stomach, while another police grapples around his knees.

Hayes was freed from police custody around 3 a.m. after posting a $25,000 bond, according to TMZ, and was sent to the hospital for minor injuries related to the altercation. Hayes was charged with resisting arrest, according to the report.

In the footage, an unidentified cameraman, who claims to be Hayes’ friend, yells, “Stop!” “No, no, what is that?” I screamed after seeing him choke. After the cops tased Hayes, they yelled, “Stop!”

The man claims in the video that LAPD entered the house. Hayes answered by stating that they were not permitted to enter. They began “touching him,” according to the man, prompting Hayes to push back before being “tackled” to the ground. Later in the footage, policemen can be seen yelling at the man to “get back” before police appear to grab the recording device.

The cops arrived at the site after receiving a “report of a domestic altercation,” according to the Associated Press. Hayes claimed “he couldn’t breathe, that there was a constraint or limitation on his neck,” according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, who said the investigation was begun after Hayes claimed “he couldn’t breathe, that there was a constraint or restriction on his neck.” Following last year’s demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd, the Los Angeles Police Department decided to make neck shackles illegal.

The TMZ video begins with the arrest and does not show the events leading up to it. According to police, body camera footage shows Hayes “attempting to enter the property despite officers blocking his route and verbal demands for him to remain outside,” according to a statement. “They attempted to place Hayes’ hands behind his back; however, Hayes broke free of the officers’ clutches and shoved one of the policemen into a wall,” they said.

Hayes, a University of Texas graduate, was selected with the eighth overall choice in the draft. This is a condensed version of the information.