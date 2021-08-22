A video of a woman slapping a man at a Steelers game has sparked yet another NFL fan brawl.

Another week of NFL preseason football, and yet another brawl in the stands was recorded on camera. It was in Los Angeles last week, and it was in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

A white woman was seen on camera arguing with a black man at Heinz Stadium on Saturday night. The video doesn’t show what started the fight, but the woman appeared to be becoming angrier and cursing at the male.

The woman said, “You can get the f*** out,” pointing to the exit row. She then reared back and slapped him across the face with her right hand.

He pulled back just as it appeared he was about to punch her. The woman’s male buddy then entered the brawl and was hit twice by the Black man. The white man sagged over the seats, and the lady lunged at him once more.

By Sunday afternoon, the video had received 41,000 retweets, 33,000 quote tweets, and 209,000 likes on Twitter.

It’s football season in Pittsburgh once more.

While someone in the background cries, “She hit him first,” stadium security arrived to defuse the situation. At that time, the camera cuts off, and there are no reports of anyone being expelled from the stadium.

On Saturday, Pittsburgh beat the Detroit Lions 26-20 to advance to 3-0 in the preseason. Detroit is now 0-2 on the season.

This comes one week after a scuffle between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

A man wearing a No. 99 Rams t-shirt was spotted yelling with other men in the bleachers, most of whom were wearing Rams clothing and some wearing Chargers jerseys.

When the man turns away, a woman can be seen tossing a drink at him. The drink collides with his back, spraying liquid all over the place. After that, the man in the 99 shirt whirled around and began swinging furiously at three males. The man is eventually pinned down and beaten with four men’s fists.

This is the video from the Chargers’ 13-6 victory.

At the Rams-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium, there was a huge brawl… pic.twitter.com/aOrndTxdKF

