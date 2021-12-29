A video from Leicester’s dressing room hints at a strategy to halt Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

At the King Power Stadium, Mohamed Salah had a bad night.

The Egyptian international was left to rue his penalty miss in the first half of yesterday evening’s defeat to Leicester City, which came back to haunt Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Salah had been effectively silenced in Liverpool’s previous Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, and he was kept quiet once more as the Reds fell to a dismal defeat.

Left-back for Leicester Luke Thomas, who sparkled in a makeshift Foxes defense, did an excellent job of keeping the 29-year-old at bay.

As Rodgers’ side continues to battle with a slew of defensive ailments, the 20-year-old has been given a chance to shine, and Thomas has risen to the occasion.

If James Maddison’s Instagram story is any indication, his amazing performance was not a fluke.

Maddison can be seen videoing Thomas in the home side’s changing room after their 1-0 triumph before shouting the following message at Thomas: “Stop watching what everyone’s saying about your performance versus Salah, bro!”

During the film, a piece of paper pinned to the inside of the full-separate back’s booth within the dressing room emerges as Maddison zooms in on his teammate.

It looks to be a scouting report for Salah, whose image is prominently shown on the page beside the words ‘M.SALAH’ and ‘THOMAS,’ with possibly extensive instructions on how to best limit the prolific Liverpool forward’s attacking ability.

Former Liverpool player Steven McManaman praised Thomas’ performance after the game, praising his ‘aggressive’ effort to preventing the current Premier League leading scorer, which appeared to be the tactical plan.

He told Premier League Productions, “Yes, he [Salah] had a penalty and a shot fell his way in the first half, but that wasn’t thanks to his individual play as we’ve seen from August till now, and he received very little of the ball.”

“I don’t recall him passing Thomas very much.”

“He [Thomas] was pleasant and close to him, but wasn’t he pretty forceful with him?” He’s always on my mind.”