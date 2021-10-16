A vibrant Afghan radio station has been reduced to a religious relic.

Since the Taliban arrived in town, Ebrahim Parhar has been broadcasting hours of religious sermons from Urooj radio station, which used to be bustling with journalists generating news bulletins.

In the western city of Farah, Parhar founded Urooj, which means “The Rising” in Pashto, six years ago, carefully selecting a varied range of programs for an audience long starved of media.

“We had religious, political, social, and music programs,” he told AFP, adding that the station transmitted varied programs for 19 hours a day up until two months ago.

Everything changed in mid-August, when the hardline Islamist Taliban surged to power, promising to restore sharia law.

“Unfortunately, just one program remains, which is religious,” remarked the clean-shaven 35-year-old with short, dark hair and piercing blue eyes as he poured tea at his desk, which was crammed with broadcasting gear.

“Because there is no live programming, we make a playlist in the morning and play it throughout the day.”

He had no choice but to fire all of his 18 employees, eight of them were women.

“We’ve fired them all,” he added, adding that “all of our contracts and advertisements have been canceled.”

“If the current scenario continues, we will almost certainly have to close this radio station.”

The Taliban’s entry, according to Marya Sultani, a former news anchor at the station, shattered her dream of becoming a well-known journalist in Farah province.

“That ambition came true, and I became a journalist,” the 25-year-old, who wore a black shawl over her head, told AFP. “But now, with the return of (the Taliban), everything has come to an end.”

During a visit to see a former colleague, she sat in front of a giant microphone in the sound-proofed studio where she used to work.

She is now “unemployed and languishing at home” after five years as a journalist, fearful of retaliation for her job as a journalist.

“I’m frightened someone will hurt me,” she expressed her concern.

The Taliban, who were known for their ruthless and repressive reign in the 1990s, had promised to respect women’s rights in accordance with sharia law, but women have been generally barred from working for nearly two months.

According to press freedom and human rights organizations, the Taliban have imposed a slew of new prohibitions on journalists, including prohibiting any reporting that is “contrary to Islam,” “insults public personalities,” or involves “information that has not been confirmed by officials.”

According to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), more than 70% of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.