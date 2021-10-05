A US jury has ordered Tesla to pay an ex-employee $137 million in retaliation for racism.

Tesla was forced to pay a Black former employee $137 million in damages by a California jury on Monday for turning a blind eye to racism the man encountered at the company’s Fremont auto plant, according to US media.

According to the court complaint, Owen Diaz was hired as an elevator operator at the electric vehicle maker’s Fremont factory through a recruiting agency between June 2015 and July 2016, when he was subjected to racist abuse and a hostile work environment.

Diaz said in his lawsuit that African-American employees at the factory, where his son also worked, were treated to racist epithets and disparaging imagery on a regular basis.

The plaintiffs “encountered a scenario straight from the Jim Crow era” instead of a modern workplace, according to the action, which was originally filed by Diaz, his son Demetric, and a third former employee.

The court complaint stated, “Tesla’s progressive image was a veneer papering over its regressive, humiliating treatment of African-American personnel.”

Despite reports to superiors, Diaz claimed that Tesla did nothing about the regular racist harassment.

According to Bloomberg News, Diaz was granted $130 million in punitive damages and $6.9 million in emotional distress by a jury in federal court in San Francisco on Monday, according to one of Diaz’s attorneys, Lawrence Organ of the California Civil Rights Law Group.

Organ told the Washington Post, “We’re simply thrilled that the jury saw the truth and awarded an amount that hopefully will drive Tesla to change what people testified to in terms of this systemic racist behaviour.”

“It’s encouraging to know that a jury is willing to hold Tesla accountable, and that one of the world’s largest and wealthiest firms is finally being told, ‘You can’t allow this happen at your factory,’” says the author.

Tesla issued a blog post by human resources vice president Valerie Capers Workman following the judgement, which it claimed had been circulated to staff.

Workman minimized the charges of racist mistreatment in the complaint in her post, but admitted that Tesla “wasn’t perfect” at the time Diaz worked there.

“In addition to Mr. Diaz, three other witnesses (all non-Tesla contract employees) testified at trial that racial slurs (including the n-word) were heard on the Fremont manufacturing floor on a frequent basis,” she wrote.

“While they all agreed that using the n-word in the workplace was inappropriate, they also believed that the language was most often used in a ‘friendly’ manner and by African-American colleagues.”

Tesla responded to Diaz’s accusations, according to Workman, by terminating two contractors and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.