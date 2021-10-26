A Tom Brady fan trades his football for bitcoin, season tickets, and other items.

After swiftly handing the football to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the fan who came into possession of Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass will not walk away empty-handed. A gift worth tens of thousands of dollars has been offered to the man as compensation.

Mike Evans, who grabbed the game-winning touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 38-3 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, tossed the ball to a fan in the seats before understanding it was a special memento for his quarterback.

The lucky fan who came into possession of the football, Byron Kennedy, handed it up to the Buccaneers upon request, prompting many to wonder why he didn’t demand a huge quantity of money.

Kennedy will receive two autographed Brady jerseys and a helmet, a signed Mike Evans jersey and game cleats, a $1,000 credit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ official store, and two Buccaneers season tickets for both this season and the 2022 campaign, according to reports.

After that, Brady made certain Kennedy received more than just keepsakes and tickets. The quarterback gave the fan a bitcoin, which was valued more than $62,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, thanks to his association with FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange. It is thought that the football is worth at least $500,000.

It’s a full #bitcoin! It’s time to make the deal. On ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” simulcast, Brady joked to Peyton and Eli Manning, “Byron recognized he lost all his leverage once he took the ball away.” “He should have held it for as long as he could to gain as much leverage as possible.”

“It turned out pretty good, in my opinion….” I’m also going to give him a Bitcoin, which is quite fantastic. At the end of the day, I believe he is doing rather well.” With 10 games left in the 2021 season, Brady concluded Sunday’s game with an NFL-record 602 career touchdown passes. With 571 touchdowns, Drew Brees ranks second all-time.