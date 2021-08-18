A teen takes to the skies in an attempt to break the round-the-world record.

Zara Rutherford, a teen pilot, launched her ultralight sports plane into the sky on Wednesday, the first leg of a 52-country, five-continent journey around the globe.

The daring 19-year-old British-Belgian aspires to be an astronaut one day, but for now, her objective is to become the world’s youngest woman to round the globe solo.

The first leg was a quick crossing of the English Channel from her Belgian hometown of Kortrijk. Her three-month journey will take her across oceans, deserts, and enormous swaths of Siberia.

In her tiny 325-kilogram (717-pound) Shark UL prop jet, she’ll try to avoid intimidating large aviation hubs – save from New York’s huge JFK airport – and instead land at smaller airports and airfields for overnight naps and refueling.

She’ll be on her own throughout the five- to six-hour flights. Greenland, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, and Myanmar are among the nations she has been granted permission to visit.

While Rutherford is not the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world (an 18-year-old Briton, Travis Ludlow, completed the journey in July), she is the youngest woman to do so.

Before taking off, she stated, “I’m really trying to encourage girls and young women to go into aviation and STEM — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

“When I was younger, I didn’t see many women working in those industries, which was discouraging. So that’s something I’m aiming to change.”

Rutherford’s aerial adventure may be tracked on FlyZolo.com and the TikTok social media app.

Rutherford will be alone in the cockpit with her music and podcasts, but she will have a satellite phone and a radio to contact with air traffic control in all of the nations on her journey.

There is no backup plane, but her support crew in Belgium – which includes her father, a veteran British air force pilot – has meticulously prepared the expedition, including obtaining the necessary authorizations to fly through many national airspaces ahead of time.

She adds that crossing the Atlantic will be the first major difficulty, but that the long journey across Siberia to Mongolia will take her far from civilization if she encounters problems.

She told AFP, “I didn’t sleep very well, I’m scared, but I’m really excited.”

“Right now, I’m a little taken aback. I believe I will only begin to realize that I have begun when I get in the United Kingdom.”

Family, friends, media, airport personnel, and the mayor of the town. Brief News from Washington Newsday.