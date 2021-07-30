A successful PFL season in 2021 will result in more live content on ESPN’s digital platforms.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL2021 )’s regular season has been nothing short of spectacular, with a slew of brilliant debuts, remarkable moments, and thrilling mixed martial arts (MMA) combat.

PFL is now in the playoffs, which are possibly even more interesting than the regular season.

The regular season laid the groundwork for this year’s postseason, which will include some familiar characters as well as former champions trying to replicate their feats.

When the 2021 PFL Playoffs go off on August 13th at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, there will be even more eyes on the league, as the league recently announced that the next events will be simulcast on ESPN’s conventional broadcast as well as ESPN+.

This decision was made in response to the indisputable success of the PFL 2021 regular season, which resulted in increased demand for the promotion’s material.

As a result, ESPN decided to increase the number of ways for fans to watch the PFL.

August will be the most exciting month in the PFL, as the already action-packed 2021 season ramps up even more, with three “Win-or-Go-Home” events set to highlight the 2021 PFL Playoffs.

The playoffs will be held on the 13th, 19th, and 27th of August. All three matches will be broadcast live on ESPN’s networks and digital services.

Four of the finest fighters from each of the league’s six weight divisions will compete for a seat in the finale and a chance to vie for the title of PFL World Champion in 2021, as well as a million-dollar grand prize.

Former champions like Kayla Harrison, Natan Schulte, Ray Cooper III, and Rory MacDonald, Clay Collard, Cezar Ferreira, and Antonio Carlos Junior, as well as newcomers like Rory MacDonald, Clay Collard, Cezar Ferreira, and Antonio Carlos Junior, make up what is sure to be an intriguing playoff cast.

Only six competitors will be standing tall at the end of the season, clutching a gleaming new PFL world championship and a million-dollar payout.