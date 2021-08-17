A strong performance by an American midfielder could cause problems for Blues coach Tuchel.

Christian Pulisic is a force to be reckoned with when he’s in top form.

With a large Chelsea roster, attracting Thomas Tuchel’s attention is more difficult than it appears.

Injuries plagued the 22-year-old this season, most of which occurred while he was going well.

Ironically, the US Men’s National Team standout has been scoring successfully for one team–Crystal Palace.

Pulisic scored a goal in Chelsea’s encounter against the Glaziers, demonstrating this. Since joining Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019, the American winger has scored five Premier League goals against the Eagles.

Prior to that, he scored twice in the Blues’ 4-1 victory over the Eagles at Selhurst Park last April.

Pulisic’s goal, on the other hand, is not the nicest of goals. The goal came from a loose ball, but it didn’t matter because it was the Blues’ third goal of the game.

Overall, it’s proof that, given the perfect circumstances, the American midfielder can deliver when called upon.

Due to the injury to Hakim Ziyech, Pulisic was given the opportunity to start on Saturday. There was no disputing that he performed admirably alongside Timo Werner and Mason Mount.

In the future, it’s unclear what Tuchel will do, especially if Ziyech returns to the team.

As a result, Tuchel’s decision on how much playing time Pulisic will get this season is still up in the air. Some believe he possesses too much skill to be a rotational player.

But, with so many players at Tuchel’s disposal, all the winger can do for now is make the most of the minutes he’s been given and hope for the best.

With that comes the responsibility of ensuring that he is healthy when the Blues require him to play.

“Maintaining my health is a top priority for me. And I’m attempting to be as accessible as possible in order to continue to assist my team and make a significant contribution. We have so many games that you’re going to have your moment, so it’s just a matter of taking use of it,” Pulisic told Standard Sport.