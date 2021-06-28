A statistical analysis of England’s upcoming match vs Germany.

On Tuesday, England’s defensive solidity will face an attacking Germany team in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

The Philadelphia Inquirer examines how the clubs compare in tournament statistics and predicts a possible penalty shootout.

Attack

With only two goals, England is the tournament’s lowest scorers, trailing only Finland, Turkey, and Scotland. Indeed, the three host nations in attendance at Euro 2020 scored three or fewer goals, as did six other teams who failed to advance past the group round, including Scotland.

Gareth Southgate’s side have had the third-fewest shots and five efforts on target in the competition, however it is worth remembering that they have hit the woodwork in all three games – only Poland have gone closer.

Germany has scored six goals, two of which came from Portugal players. All five countries ahead of them in that category have already played four games — Denmark and Italy lead the way with nine each and control the offensive statistics between them.

Joachim Low’s team is second in possession behind Spain, with England tied third, and first in passing accuracy at 89.7%, with England’s 87.7% placing seventh.

Defence

With three clean sheets in their group — Austria’s extra-time goal against Italy left the Three Lions as the only team yet to concede in the tournament, with the Azzurri and Belgium both having three clean sheets but in four games – England has shined at the other end.

Only Spain has made fewer tackles than England, and England has lost the fewest tackles of any team, with Jordan Pickford making only four saves.

Germany has made 50 tackles, which is the fourth-most in the tournament, and has won 29, more than anybody else except Austria. They’ve given up five goals and haven’t had a clean sheet, with Manuel Neuer making only three saves – second only to Spain, with one from Unai Simon. (This is a brief piece.)