A Russian rocket blasts off, carrying a Japanese billionaire to the International Space Station.

On Wednesday, a Russian rocket launched into space, bringing a Japanese billionaire to the International Space Station, marking the country’s comeback to space tourism after a decade-long hiatus caused by competition from privately held US enterprises.

At 0738 GMT, online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano took off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which is leased by Russia.

Their journey will take just over six hours on a three-person Soyuz spacecraft piloted by cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, capping a spectacular year that many have viewed as a turning point for private space flight.

Maezawa and his crew left their Baikonur hotel to a Soviet-era song played for all cosmonauts prior to their flights on launch day. The song was partially sung in Japanese and was about cosmonauts who were missing home.

As he was driven to get his spacesuit fitted, Maezawa’s family and friends waved him off, some clutching Japanese flags.

On Wednesday morning, the tycoon tweeted, “Dream come true.”

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson, all billionaires, have also launched commercial tourism flights this year, exploding into a sector that Russia is eager to defend.

The trio will spend 12 days on the ISS after docking at the Poisk module of the Russian section. The Japanese tourists intend to film their everyday activities on the ISS and upload them to Maezawa’s popular YouTube channel.

While on board, the 46-year-old millionaire has set 100 goals for himself, including staging a badminton match in space.

The International Space Station (ISS) is home to a seven-person international crew, including two Russian cosmonauts and a Japanese astronaut.

Maezawa, a space fanatic, also hopes to accompany Musk’s SpaceX on a 2023 mission around the moon with eight people.

Since journalist Toyohiro Akiyama visited the Mir space station in 1990, he and his helper will be the first private Japanese individuals to explore space.

Russia had a history of shepherding self-funded visitors to space prior to its hiatus from the industry.

Since 2001, the Roscosmos space agency has transported eight guests to the space station, one of them twice, in collaboration with the US-based company Space Adventures.

In 2009, Guy Laliberte, co-founder of Cirque du Soleil in Canada, became the first clown in space.

Since that journey, Russia launched its first untrained cosmonauts into space in October, transporting a Russian actress and director to the International Space Station, where they filmed sequences for the first time.