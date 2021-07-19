A Record Number Of LGBTQ Athletes Will Compete In The Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics will feature a record amount of LGBTQ athletes, making it the most diverse Olympics ever.

According to Outsports, at least 157 publicly out gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, and nonbinary athletes will compete in the Summer Olympic Games in Japan. This is higher than the total amount of athletes who have been publicly outed during all previous Olympic games put together.

This is also nearly three times the number of LGBTQ athletes counted at the 2016 Rio Olympics, which was still a substantial figure at the time with 56.

This growth in the number of LGBTQ athletes, according to Joanna Hoffman, director of communications at Athlete Ally, may serve to inspire clubs and leagues to institutionalize inclusivity.

“Every out and proud athlete serves as a beacon for others who haven’t yet come out or are unclear if they can be their true selves while participating in the sport they love,” Hoffman added.

Outsports has produced a list of players from more than 25 countries who will compete in 26 different sports. The United States will be represented by thirty athletes, making it the country with the most out LGBTQ athletes.

So far, none of the athletes on the news outlet’s list are from Japan, the host country.

Many Japanese LGBTQ sportsmen remain in the closet due to fear and shame, according to Fumino Sugiyama, a transgender man and former member of Japan’s women’s national fencing team.

“We only have one known openly out active athlete in Japan,” Fumino remarked. “Due to the high social pressure, there are just a few known out athletes even after retirement. Many sportsmen, including Olympic medalists, reached out to me after I came out publicly and said, “I can’t come out before I retire.”

According to a new research by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Japan ranks second worst among all OECD member countries when it comes to basic legal safeguards for LGBTQ people.

Despite Japan’s failure to pass laws improving the lives of LGBTQ people before the Tokyo Olympics, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has passed an ordinance that “prohibits any form of discrimination” in accordance with the Olympic Charter.