A record number of Cuban baseball players have defected.

One player flew out of the airport, while another leapt from his hotel room window. Only approximately half of the 24 members of Cuba’s national baseball team that traveled to Mexico for the under-23 World Cup returned.

A record number of players have left from the communist-run island nation, where baseball is the national sport but the economy is in its worst slump in 30 years.

According to Francys Romero, a sports journalist who has authored a book about the subject, the mass defection is “unique in baseball history.”

That was the player who threw himself out of his hotel room window? He informed Romero that he slid down a palm tree to reach a getaway automobile waiting for him.

It’s not unusual for Cuban baseball players to leave their homeland; when professional sports were upended in the aftermath of Fidel Castro’s revolution, many sought better possibilities elsewhere.

As a few defections during the Cold War, the exodus really took off after the Soviet Union fell apart in the early 1990s.

About two or three players have departed their country each year since Rene Arocha left the national team at the Miami airport in 1991 for a career in the United States. In 1996, nine people jumped ship. Those players are considered as traitors on a regular basis.

Some people have departed lawfully, which was made feasible by immigration reform in 2013, but severely limited when flights were cut owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Orlando and Livan Hernandez, Jose Abreu, Aroldis Chapman, Yasiel Puig, and current Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena are just a few of the players who have made the transition.

According to Romero, not only has the number of players seeking a career abroad increased dramatically, but their profiles have also changed: they are younger and are not always destined for Major League greatness.

So why are they taking such a chance? “To make a difference in their lives After that, there’s sports “he declares

Those who have left have experienced backlash on social media, but many Cubans have simply wished them well, knowing how terrible life is in Cuba right now, with severe food and medicine shortages.

When Cuba’s national team traveled to the United States to compete in Olympic qualifying games earlier this year, top player Cesar Prieto, two other players, and the team psychologist deserted.

Cuba is a three-time Olympic champion and a 25-time World Cup winner in baseball.