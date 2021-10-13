A rare conversation with John Henry could reveal what lies next for Liverpool and FSG.

The owners of the world’s leading athletic organizations have the right to say as little or as much as they choose about their teams.

It can be disheartening for some Liverpool fans to only hear from John W Henry when he is apologizing for the next Fenway Sports Group blunder, such as when the Reds were a part of the ill-fated European Super League last April.

Other supporters wouldn’t mind if they never heard from Henry again as long as he handled the club in a way that matched their own values.

Nonetheless, because Liverpool’s majority shareholder gives interviews so infrequently, it’s always interesting to revisit his remarks on the rare times that he does.

Liverpool owner John Henry speaks to reporters after a 20-month silence.

On Monday evening, Henry talked briefly with reporters in Boston as he celebrated another significant victory for his Red Sox baseball team.

While he was speaking about a different sport, you could simply swap out a few names and his remarks would be equally applicable to Liverpool.

The Boston Red Sox had just defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to advance to the American League Championship Series, where they will meet either the Houston Astros or the Chicago White Sox.

If they win the best-of-seven match, it will be Henry’s seventh World Series appearance, the most of any team during that time period (though San Francisco Giants may yet reach their fifth since 2002 too).

Few expected the Red Sox to have such a successful season. They were predicted to finish fourth in their division with 80 wins by FiveThirtyEight, but they ended up second with 92.

Before a pitch was thrown this year, Boston was given a one percent chance of winning the World Series, but today their chances are closer to one in seven.

They substantially boosted their prospects of success by working smartly at the transfer deadline, and everything came together faster than anyone could have dreamed.

“We sort of felt like we were ahead of plan all year,” Henry told MassLive, praising his chief baseball officer and manager. “The summary has come to an end.”