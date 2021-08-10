A racial slur heard during a Rockies game has spawned a Dinger mascot theory.

In the top of the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies’ 13-8 triumph against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, a fan allegedly shouted racial slurs towards Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson.

After Brinson, who is Black, had faced two pitches in his at-bat at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, microphones used for the Bally Sports Florida broadcast picked up a spectator allegedly using the N-word.

The Marlins’ play-by-play announcer, Paul Severino, quickly apologized, stating the slur had no place on the broadcast.

Videos of the fan allegedly shouting the racial insult have gone popular on Twitter, with over 3 million views as of this writing.

Some social media users, however, have speculated that the suspected perpetrator—who has yet to be identified—was only attempting to attract the attention of Dinger, the Rockies’ mascot, a dinosaur-like creature.

During Brinson’s at-bat, a Rockies fan in the front row immediately behind home plate appeared to be gesticulating towards the mascot, according to grainy footage uploaded on Twitter.

A word that sounds extremely similar to the N-word can be heard in the background during the video.

Some speculated that the fan in question was trying to grab the mascot’s attention by chanting “Dinger.”

Other fans could be heard saying "Dinger" earlier, according to Yahoo! Sports. The Rockies have begun an inquiry into the incident, condemning the alleged racial slur.