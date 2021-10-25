A pundit explains why Manchester United was so easily defeated by Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher, a Sky Sports expert, detailed why Manchester United squandered a five-goal lead against Liverpool this past weekend.

Carragher, who was in the commentary booth for the game, gave his thoughts on the Liverpool-sponsored thrashing in the 77th minute.

“I believe what we’re seeing now is a team [Liverpool] vs a Manchester United team made up of individuals.” That has made a significant effect, to be sure. “Manchester United has individual players, but this Liverpool team is a team,” Carragher observed.

Carragher’s judgment makes perfect sense when viewed in the context of the match.

Manchester United began the game by playing strong offensive football, and fans expected the team to surprise Liverpool with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood spearheading the assault.

Manchester United players lost all composure when Roberto Firmino assisted on a Naby Keita strike directly in front of David de Gea for the first goal in the fifth minute.

After eight minutes, Diogo Jota, a Portuguese attacker, opted to put more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team by scoring a tap-in to make it 2-0.

As if things weren’t awful enough, Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to ensure that any Manchester United recovery will require a Herculean effort.

Salah’s scores backed up Carragher’s comments, with Keita finding the Egyptian breaking away from Manchester United’s defense for another tap-in with seven minutes remaining in the half.

Jota took advantage of Manchester United’s disappointed spirit by finding an unguarded Salah, who tucked the ball away at the near post for his second goal and Liverpool’s fourth.

Manchester United fans had been booing their team for a poor performance going into the half-time break.

But for Manchester United fans, the second half would develop into an even worse nightmare as Jordan Henderson found Salah with a through ball, setting up a one-on-one situation with De Gea for Salah’s hat-trick and Liverpool’s fifth goal.

Liverpool appeared to be a well-oiled championship machine, with all of their goals expertly set up for one another. Meanwhile, Manchester United, particularly its defense, appeared befuddled for the entire 90 minutes.

The fury that had built up on the Red Devils’ side was summed up by Paul Pogba’s red card in the 60th minute, as they failed to convert any of their few scoring chances.

Following the match, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.