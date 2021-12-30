A Premier League rule could hamper Everton’s possible early January transfer arrivals.

The January transfer market is just two days away from beginning, and it’ll be a busy month for Everton.

With injuries to important players in many positions holding Rafa Benitez’s team back during the season, it’s become evident that new additions to the squad are still sorely needed.

Despite having a limited budget, the Blues were able to bring in five new players over the summer, with Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend in particular adding quality and depth to key parts of the pitch.

However, there is clearly still much more work to be done.

Since Marcel Brands’ departure, Benitez has been in charge of Everton’s transfer plan, at least for the time being, while the club conducts a “strategic assessment” of the director of football model and the best path forward.

Many people believe that closing deals early in the transfer window is critical since it gives newcomers enough time to integrate into the group and acquire some playing time in important games.

Even if a deal is completed on January 1st, the Blues will still be in contention for their upcoming encounter against Brighton.

The Premier League has confirmed that any player signed between January 1st and January 3rd will not be registered with their new club in time to compete in Matchweek 21.

All matches on New Year’s Day, January 2nd, and the following Monday are covered, with the exception of Manchester United’s home match against Wolves on the latter.

Everton have been heavily connected with a move for Dynamo Kyiv full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko in recent weeks, with some rumours claiming that a deal could be announced soon.

This comes as speculation swirls about Lucas Digne’s imminent future after he fell out of favor with Benitez and then became ill ahead of his side’s most recent encounter against Chelsea.

Even if a deal for the Ukraine international were to be completed ahead of Everton’s encounter against Brighton at Goodison Park, the left-back would still be unavailable.

If he were to do so, it would be his first involvement. “The summary has come to an end.”