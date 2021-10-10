A plane carrying parachutists crashed in Russia, killing sixteen people.

An aircraft carrying parachutists crashed in central Russia on Sunday, killing sixteen people, according to the Russian emergency ministry.

According to the ministry’s Telegram channel, the L-410 jet carrying 22 people crashed about 9:23 a.m. local time (0623 GMT) during a flight over the region of Tatarstan.

“Six persons were rescued, while 16 were brought out without showing any signs of life,” according to the ministry.

The government had previously stated that 15 individuals were killed and that the plane was carrying 23 passengers.

The aircraft was broken in half and had a heavily dented nose, according to images released by the ministry.

According to the local health ministry, the six survivors are being treated at hospitals.

According to a statement on his website, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov was on his way to the crash site.

The plane belonged to the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Russian Army, Aviation, and Navy, which bills itself as a sports and defense organization, according to Interfax.

The parachuting club that organized the flight, according to the chairman of the organization’s regional branch, was not to blame.

“We are the greatest, we are among the top five clubs,” Ravil Nurmekhametov told TASS, noting that the club has hosted European and World championships.

He explained, “Cosmonauts train here.”

According to the club’s website, one of the two planes used by the club was a Czech-built L-410 light aircraft.

Two L-410 planes were involved in deadly accidents in Russia earlier this year, killing eight people.

Russia was once known for plane crashes, but in recent years, air traffic safety has improved as major carriers have transitioned from Soviet-era planes to contemporary jets.

However, poor aircraft maintenance and inadequate safety regulations continue to result in frequent light aircraft accidents in far-flung places, with occasional large-scale disasters.