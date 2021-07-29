A paralympian made it out of a Bulgarian care home, but others were not so fortunate.

Elitsa Storey, a former Paralympian skier, often wonders what her life would have been like if she hadn’t been able to flee Bulgaria’s infamous care home system.

“I believe in fate… and somehow my path was different,” the 33-year-old, who was adopted by an American family when she was five years old, told AFP through video conference.

In the EU’s poorest country, more than three decades after communism ended, the legacy of a practice of abandoning handicapped newborns in state care – widely denounced for its terrible conditions – still exists.

According to UNICEF, 780 children under the age of three were left in the state’s care in Bulgaria in 2012, a greater percentage than in any other country.

Since 2010, Bulgaria has been working to restructure its care home system, following UNICEF and the European Union’s condemnation of the country’s treatment of children and poor living conditions, which resulted in the deaths of a number of children.

Storey’s 20-year-old parents abandoned her at birth when doctors indicated her chances of survival were bleak. Storey was born with a shortened left leg without ankle and knee, as well as missing digits on one hand.

She was placed in two foster homes before being adopted internationally thanks to a campaign.

Her memories of the facilities are hazy, but she and her adoptive family believe she was well-cared for and did not experience any abuse.

Storey’s leg was amputated after many surgeries in Bulgaria and the United States, but her prosthesis helped her to “keep up with my brothers and sisters… (and) everyone at school.”

“I participated in a variety of sports. “I enjoyed being active,” she explained.

Her adoptive family’s passion for skiing and her own competitive nature drove her to compete in the Paralympics twice with the US alpine skiing team, in 2006 and 2010.

Through professional skiing, she met her husband, double Paralympic gold medalist Adam Hall, who now competes for New Zealand.

Storey had always been aware that she was adopted. She reunited with her original father in 2018 while pregnant, and she also traveled to Bulgaria to meet her biological half-brother and grandmother, who had assumed she was dead.

“I’m still learning about them… I’m still attempting to figure out who they are. I’m still attempting to figure out who I am. “It’ll take some time,” she said.

She stayed at two different care homes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.