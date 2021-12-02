A new face has been spotted in training, giving Liverpool a double fitness boost.

When Liverpool travels to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, they will look to continue their good recent record.

The Reds have won four consecutive games since losing to West Ham United early last month, the most recent of which being a 4-1 victory against Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp put his players through their paces at Kirkby before of their trip to Molineux.

What, on the other hand, could be gathered from the meeting?

While Virgil van Dijk has made an immediate impact since returning to action this season, Joe Gomez hasn’t had the same luck.

Due to a calf ailment, the centre-back has only made three starts and hasn’t booted a ball since the Carabao Cup triumph over Preston North End five weeks ago.

Klopp, on the other hand, intimated earlier this week that Gomez was getting closer to resuming team training.

It was also encouraging to see the England international back on the field and participating fully in the training session.

Gomez wasn’t the only one who returned after a long absence.

Naby Keita’s promising start to the season was cut short in October when he suffered a hamstring injury at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Guinean, along with a group of young players including Kaide Gordon and Tyler Morton, were back in training at Kirkby.

Saturday, on the other hand, may be too soon for the midfielder.

During Thursday’s practice, it wasn’t just the players who drew the crowd’s attention.

Taffarel, a World Cup champion for Brazil, was among the crew, and he has come to help with goalie teaching.

He was seen working alongside John Achterberg and Jack Robinson, two of his regular coaches.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Loris Karius, and Harvey Davies were among the goalkeepers Taffarel was in charge of.

In the proper session, none of the 11 players who started the win over Everton took part.

Instead, they spent the majority of their time indoors, recovering from the most one-sided Goodison derby in nearly 40 years.

The majority of the photos were taken inside the Kirkby gym on bikes.

Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane, on the other hand, were seen galloping around the ground outside.