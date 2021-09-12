A man who hit 167 mph in a fatal live-streamed crash has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A Colorado man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for causing a deadly crash in 2018 with conduct described as “unconscionable and reckless” by one counsel. Following his conviction in July, the punishment was handed out on Friday.

According to KDVR-TV, Bryan Kirby, 44, will serve 15 years in jail for the accident he caused in October 2018. He had been driving at rates of up to 167 miles per hour on a roadway in the greater Denver area, all the while live-streaming his reckless deeds to Facebook.

District Attorney Brian Mason remarked, “Cases like this make me enraged.” “It could have been avoided completely.”

Kirby constantly pointed the camera at his car’s odometer during the video, demonstrating that he drove at speeds between 120 and 150 mph for seven minutes.

At one point in the video, Kirby is heard saying, “We cruise at 140.”

Kirby’s perilous journey came to an end as he attempted to change lanes. While traveling at roughly 120 mph, he collided with a white sedan, triggering an accident that killed the other driver, Robert Hamilton, 67. According to CBS Denver, Kirby attempted to flee the site of the crash but was captured by authorities.

In July, he was found guilty of vehicular murder, reckless manslaughter, and fleeing the scene of a fatal accident.

Mason stated, “Mr. Kirby’s callous and reckless conduct cost a life and ruined a family.” “My goal is that this conviction will act as a deterrent to those who might consider doing something similar. When you’re driving, put your phone down! And never, ever, ever, ever, ever, EVER, EVER, EVER, EVER, EVER, EVER, EVER, Mr. Kirby’s actions resulted in the death of a person, and he is now facing prison time. This was not supposed to happen.”

“This family is distraught, and this family will always be devastated, because their loved one should be alive today,” Mason continued. When you’re driving, you just have to put your phone down… We can’t get enough of our phones; we’re addicted to them. I see people using their phones among the drivers surrounding me, and they are all accidents waiting to happen.”

