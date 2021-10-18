A man pleads guilty to a charge related to the death of footballer Sala.

A British court heard on Monday that a 66-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge related to the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala in a light-aircraft crash in 2019.

Before a trial in Cardiff, David Henderson agreed to one count of attempting to discharge a passenger without lawful consent or authorization.

This allegation usually refers to a business owner failing to obtain the necessary licenses to charter a plane commercially.

He will face a further accusation of threatening an aircraft’s safety, which he rejects. The case was postponed until Tuesday afternoon after jury selection.

Henderson, who was charged with both offenses last year, is accused of arranging the flight from Nantes to Cardiff, where he was scheduled to begin training with the Welsh team, which was then in the Premier League.

Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, were killed when the jet crashed into the sea near the Channel island of Guernsey.

At a prior court hearing, it was claimed that Ibbotson lacked a commercial pilot’s license and was no longer certified to fly the Piper Malibu aircraft in question.

Sala had been Cardiff’s record signing after a January transfer window fee of?15 million (18 million euros, $19 million) was negotiated with Nantes.

Sala flew to France after completing the transfer in Cardiff to collect his stuff and say his goodbyes to his Nantes teammates.

The jet crashed on his way back to Cardiff, Wales, on January 21 to participate in his first training session.

Initial efforts for the player and pilot were halted in the days following the plane’s disappearance.

A private search was launched thanks to a crowd-funding effort that received hundreds of dollars, notably from football players Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Sala’s body was retrieved from the wreckage in February 2019, but Ibbotson’s remains have yet to be discovered.

Horacio Sala, Sala’s father, died of a heart attack in Argentina two months after his son’s body was recovered.

Ibbotson was not permitted to operate the plane or to fly at night, and he lost control and flew too quickly as he sought to dodge terrible weather, according to British air accident investigators in March 2020.

Carbon monoxide poisoning impacted both the pilot and Sala before the incident, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.