A man from the United Kingdom claims he used the internet to spread racist remarks about soccer players in order to ‘make people laugh.’

According to the Associated Press, a UK man who pleaded guilty to posting racist abuse on social media about three Black players on England’s soccer team said he wrote the comments to make others laugh.

Scott McCluskey, 43, of Cheshire, made the comments against Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka after England lost to Italy in a European Championship match in July, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

According to the Guardian, McCluskey blamed the loss on “three ethnic players,” used a racist epithet, and demanded that they be removed from the team in a Facebook status update. McCluskey admitted to police enforcement that he had smoked marijuana the night of the match and had no idea that his comments would be interpreted as racist.

According to the Associated Press, he erased the update after it received a lot of attention on social media. McCluskey’s post sparked “condemnation and indignation,” according to prosecutor Simon Green, even among his “friends.”

According to the Guardian, McCluskey pleaded guilty to one charge of using a public communication network to convey an insulting or abusive message.

According to the BBC, District Judge Nicholas Sanders noted during McCluskey’s sentencing that the “kind of online abuse” he posted “seems to have gained some type of foothold in our culture and it is completely abhorrent.”

“It is something that has the potential to cause serious harm not only to individuals like the three footballers in question, but also to society as a whole. “This is a heinous crime with far-reaching ramifications not only for you, but also for the wider public,” Sanders said.

At Warrington Magistrates’ Court, McCluskey entered a guilty plea. The judge sentenced him to 14 weeks in prison, but he was given an 18-month reprieve. For the next 40 weeks, McCluskey will be subject to an electronically monitored curfew on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Hate crimes like these have a huge impact on players and their mental health,” says the author. Elizabeth Jenkins, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, stated. ”The (Crown Prosecution Service) takes such offenses very seriously, and this case demonstrates that when objectionable content is reported to the police, we may successfully prosecute offenders.”

