A man faces charges in connection with the death of footballer Sala on a plane.

On Monday, a man charged in the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala in a light plane crash in 2019 will stand trial in Cardiff.

Last year, David Henderson was charged with endangering an aircraft’s safety and attempting to release a passenger without proper authority or authorization.

Henderson, who denies the charges, is accused of arranging for the former Nantes striker to be flown from France to Cardiff, where he was scheduled to begin training with the Premier League team at the time.

Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson were killed when the jet crashed into the sea near the Channel Island of Guernsey.

At a prior court hearing, it was claimed that Ibbotson lacked a commercial pilot’s license and was no longer certified to fly the Piper Malibu aircraft in question.

Sala had been Cardiff’s record acquisition after a January transfer window fee of?15 million ($19 million) was negotiated with Nantes.

Sala flew to France after completing the transfer in Cardiff to collect his stuff and say his goodbyes to his Nantes teammates.

The incident occurred on his way back to Cardiff, Wales, on January 21, to take part in his first training session.

In the days following the single-engine plane’s disappearance, initial search attempts for the player and pilot were halted.

A private search was launched thanks to a crowd-funding campaign supported by hundreds of donations, notably from football stars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Sala’s body was retrieved from the wreckage in February 2019, but Ibbotson’s remains have yet to be discovered.

Horacio Sala, Sala’s father, died of a heart attack in Argentina two months after his son’s body was recovered.

Ibbotson was not permitted to operate the plane or to fly at night, and he lost control and flew too quickly as he sought to dodge terrible weather, according to British air accident investigators in March 2020.

Carbon monoxide poisoning impacted both the pilot and Sala before the incident, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.