A major Jude Bellingham prediction is made by a former Liverpool captain.

Liverpool-linked midfielder Jude Belligham, according to former Reds captain Jamie Redknapp, is “a superstar in the making.” The Mirror reported last week that the England player’s club, Borussia Dortmund, was hoping to begin contract negotiations with the 17-year-old amid interest from Anfield, and Redknapp admits to being a big fan. “Jude Bellingham, for a 17-year-old to be given the final 10 minutes when England is on the verge of victory (against Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener at Wembley on Sunday) shows how highly he is regarded,” he told the Daily Mail. “Southgate thinks so highly of this teenager that he took Harry Kane off and asked Bellingham to finish the game.”

“He’s an incredible specimen who covers so much ground and is at ease on the ball.”

“I’m sure we’ll see more of him as the tournament progresses, and we’ll see a lot more of him in the future because he’s a future superstar,” says

. ”

Bellingham, who was born in Stourbridge, became Birmingham City’s youngest first-team player when he made his debut against Portsmouth on August 6, 2019, at the age of 16 years and 63 days.

In July of last year, he moved to Dortmund for an undisclosed fee – thought to be in the region of £25 million – and had an outstanding first season with the Bundesliga club, making 44 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals while helping them win the DFB-Pokal (German FA Cup).