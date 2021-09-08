A major earthquake strikes Mexico, causing damage and one death.

Authorities announced Wednesday that a 7.1-magnitude earthquake near Mexico’s Pacific resort city of Acapulco killed at least one person and damaged hospitals, houses, stores, and hotels.

The National Seismological Service claimed that more than 200 aftershocks were registered following the intense tremor, which struck 11 kilometers (seven miles) southeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state.

The earthquake, which struck on Tuesday evening, rattled structures hundreds of kilometers away in Mexico City.

Authorities in Guerrero claimed one person was killed by a falling pole in the city of Coyuca de Benitez.

Guerrero’s government offices, as well as other public and private buildings, experienced structural damage and broken glass, according to the state’s governor, Hector Astudillo.

Other regions of the country, including the earthquake-prone capital, which is constructed on a former lake bed, suffered only little damage.

At his daily press conference, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated, “We know that there was no severe damage in Puebla, Oaxaca, Morelos, and here in Mexico City.”

Flights from Acapulco airport have resumed, however only for private planes at first.

According to an AFP correspondent, utility poles and other debris fell on a number of vehicles in the city, while the facade of a church crumbled.

Tourists fled hotels as a succession of aftershocks shook nerves, including many of magnitude 4 or higher.

“I was taking a bath when I suddenly felt a very violent movement, and then I was terrified and screamed,” said a tourist from Mexico City who escaped outside wearing only a bath towel.

He hugged his 86-year-old mother, who was crying, and said, “I came with my mum and we’re on the 11th level of the hotel.”

The tremor, according to Acapulco Mayor Adela Roman, caused “nervous breakdowns” across the city.

“We experienced terror and panic yesterday,” she told Milenio television.

“However, we were able to go to a lot of other areas in Acapulco. We were going to sites where gas leaks were rumored to be a problem,” Roman explained.

Several hospitals were damaged structurally, but experts were still determining the severity, she said.

Authorities in Acapulco opened sports centers for residents who were terrified to return home to sleep.

Workers in the city cleansed the roads of falling rocks.

In Mexico City, the earthquake was felt powerfully, causing inhabitants and visitors to rush out of their houses and hotels into the streets.

“I’m terrified. I’m not sure if I’ll be able to sleep tonight. I’m concerned about my daughter’s safety. I awoke her and took her outside. Brief News from Washington Newsday.