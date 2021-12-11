‘A lot of people talk,’ says ex-Liverpool defender when asked about Steven Gerrard’s future.

Gregory Vignal, a former Liverpool defender, believes Steven Gerrard can win the Premier League as a manager.

This is one trophy that the club legend has eluded him throughout his glittering career with the Reds.

During the 2013/14 season, Gerrard came agonizingly close to lifting the Premier League title with Liverpool, but he was denied this particular moment as Brendan Rodgers’ side failed at the final hurdle.

Since retiring, the 41-year-old has had a bright start to his coaching career, helping Rangers go undefeated for a full season on their road to success before taking over as manager of Aston Villa.

It’s unclear whether Gerrard will succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, but Vignal is confident that the current Villa manager will win the one trophy he coveted as a player.

In an interview with World Football Index, the Frenchman stated of the Liverpool legend’s legacy, “He embodied the DNA of Liverpool and England.” He was a consummate professional who won nearly every game there was to win.

“While many people point out that he didn’t win the Premier League as a player, I believe he will win it as a manager.”

Vignal’s influence at Anfield is considerably different from Gerrard’s, despite just making 20 games in four seasons.

However, the Montpellier-born defender, who was a member of Liverpool’s treble-winning squad in 2000/01, has good recollections of his time with the Reds.

“I always remember coming out in front of the Kop and the fans for my first game at Anfield,” he remarked.

“Everyone remembers their first time at Anfield, and I was no exception. The fans are incredible, and I adore English football, so playing for England’s best team was a dream come true.

“I couldn’t sleep the night before I found out I was in the team because I was so enthusiastic about the opportunity.” “I only have good things to say about Liverpool since it is such a unique club to be a part of.” “The summary comes to an end.”