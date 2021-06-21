A look at the Czech Republic before of their match against England in Group D of Euro 2020.

On Tuesday evening, England will play the Czech Republic in the final match of Group D.

The PA news agency takes a look at the pool-topping Czechs ahead of their Wembley encounter.

Form

The Czech Republic qualified for the finals by finishing second in their qualifying group, behind England. Jaroslav Silhavy’s side lost 5-0 at Wembley, but they made amends in Prague, ending the Three Lions’ 43-match unbeaten streak in Euro and World Cup qualifying matches, which began with a 1-0 setback in Ukraine in October 2009. England had taken the lead thanks to Harry Kane’s early penalty, only for Jakub Brabec to immediately equalize and set the stage for substitute Zdenek Ondrasek to punish a sluggish performance and seal a 2-1 victory in that October 2019 match. Their form after qualifying was uneven, although they drew an encouraging World Cup qualifier at home against Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, in March. The Czechs were thrashed 4-0 by Italy in a warm-up friendly, but Patrik Schick inspired them to a 2-0 win against Scotland in their Group D opener before drawing 1-1 with Croatia at Hampden Park to put them in first place.

Manager

Silhavy was tasked with bringing the team back on track following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Before being named national team coach, the former Czechoslovakia defender won the Czech title twice as a manager with Slovan Liberec and Slavia Prague.

Tactics

Silhavy, the Czech Republic’s head coach, has built an organized, well-drilled team that can pose a threat to anyone on their day. The Czechs’ 4-2-3-1 configuration, which has Tomas Vaclik of Sevilla between the sticks, provides a good foundation on which to build. Towering West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek offers physicality and skill in the middle of the park, with Vladimir Darida of Hertha Berlin skippering the side and offering creativity in the number 10 role behind Bayer Leverkusen sharpshooter Schick.

Players who are important

Slavia Prague’s unexpected run to the Europa League quarter-finals this season exemplifies some of the club’s talent. (This is a short article)