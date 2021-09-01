A local business provides a monthly chicken supply to the family of the first Filipino Olympic medalist.

For the Philippines, the recently ended 2020 Tokyo Olympics was a landmark occasion.

Despite coming close several times in the past, the Southeast Asian nation has never won a gold medal in the global games, despite competing in them since 1924.

Hidilyn Diaz, a weightlifter, carried the country on her shoulders en route to gold, in what has become one of the most heartwarming stories to emerge from the Philippines during the Tokyo Olympics.

Many previous and present Filipino Olympians have been recognized for their achievements at the quadrennial event, and another medalist has been added to the list.

Teofilo Yldefonso was the country’s first Olympic medalist, placing third in the 200-meter breaststroke event in the 1928 Summer Olympics in Amsterdam.

Yldefonso would repeat the feat four years later at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, earning the moniker “Ilocano Shark” and “Father of the Modern Breaststroke.”

Despite his successes, Yldefonso’s name isn’t as well-known as other Filipino Olympians such as boxers Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco and Leopoldo Serrantes.

Chooks-To-Go, a local roasted chicken franchise, has promised to send 100 oven-roasted chickens to Yldefonso’s family, represented by his great-great-grandson Raul Yldefonso, every month for as long as the company is in operation, to celebrate his legacy.

“Teofilo is not only a sporting hero, but also a World Military II war hero,” said Ronald Mascarias, president of Chooks-to-Go.

. “During World War II, he met his sad fate on the battlefront.

”

Teofilo fought heroically against the Japanese as a member of the 57th Infantry Regiment of the Philippine Scouts of the United States Army, but he was one of the few soldiers who survived the Bataan Death March.

On June 19, 1942, at the age of 38, Yldefonso died at the Capas Concentration Camp.

“He became friends with his former 1936 Olympics Japanese rival, Reizo Koike, in Capas during World War II,” Raul remembered. “They met again in Capas and Bataan, where they were both officers in the Japanese Army and the Philippine Scouts, respectively. The Filipino soldiers were besieged by the Japanese at the time.”

Raul and the rest of the Yldefonso family are still working to preserve the memory of the “Ilocano Shark” in the hopes that future generations will remember him.

“As Teófilo Yldefonso’s great grandson, I try to gather all of his memories, news stories, and images, and see if we need to re-apply for a statue of him in Ilocos Norte.

