A Liverpool player who made over 200 games but never lived up to his potential.

Making the most of your first chance in football, whether it’s for a team starting a new season or a player making their first appearance for a club, can be crucial.

Manchester City’s setback against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday will be viewed as a harbinger of things to come for Liverpool’s title contenders.

Only three teams have ever lost their first game and gone on to win the Premier League, and only one in the last quarter-century, so while it’s only one game, the outcome of the opener appears to hold a lot of weight for title dreams.

The Reds have only won the league once in the modern period, but they have learned the importance of a solid start on the rare occasions when they have been able to mount a meaningful push for English football’s top prize.

Liverpool has won their first match in each of the past four seasons in which they finished second in the league, and Tuesday is the anniversary of the most memorable of the quartet.

Three players made their first appearances for the club in the 1-0 victory over Stoke on the opening weekend of the 2013/14 season.

While it’s reasonable to have more fresh faces for the first game – according to LFCHistory, the Reds have only ever had three or more debutants in one league encounter after the first week of September – it’s still unusual to have a trio of new players start simultaneously.

But that’s exactly what happened in 2013, and it’s fascinating to look back on how the three men’s Liverpool careers evolved with the benefit of hindsight. They could be classified as the cult hero, the flop, and the almost man.

Kolo Toure was the first of the trio. After Jamie Carragher’s retirement that summer, an opening for a senior centre-back arose, and the Ivorian made 71 appearances over the next three seasons.

