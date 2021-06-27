A jury was unable to reach a decision in the case of a police officer accused of abusing Dalian Atkinson.

The jury in the case of a police officer accused of hitting Dalian Atkinson with a baton after he was Tasered to the ground has been discharged.

A day after Pc Benjamin Monk was convicted of the ex-manslaughter footballer’s and told he would face a “inevitable” prison term, the case against West Mercia probationary constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31, concluded in a hung jury.

At Birmingham Crown Court, jurors pondered for more than 21 hours before informing the trial judge that they would be unable to make a decision on a charge alleging Bettley-Smith used unlawful force, even if given further time.

She testified in court that she used necessary action to defend herself and others, but prosecutors alleged she overstated the threat posed by former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, and Ipswich Town midfielder Atkinson in order to “assist” Monk explain his use of excessive force.

Monk, 43, was accused of using a Taser three times in August 2016 at his father’s home in Meadow Close, Telford, including a single 33-second discharge, and leaving two bootlace prints on Atkinson’s forehead during a six-week trial.

Monk is believed to be the first police officer in England and Wales to be found guilty of unlawful homicide over a death in custody or following police contact since 1986. Jurors took 18 hours and 48 minutes to reach unanimous convictions on Monk.