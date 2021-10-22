A Junta-aligned party in Myanmar has called for dialogue with coup dissidents.

Myanmar’s military-aligned party called on the junta to hold talks with coup opponents on Friday, as the generals face mounting pressure to halt nearly nine months of bloodshed.

According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian nation has been in anarchy since the February coup, with more than 1,100 people slain as security forces crack down on dissent.

“We must speak up for the sake of all of our country’s citizens… If we keep going in this direction, finding a solution will be tough “The military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party’s spokesman, Nandar Hla Myint, said AFP.

“Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the country’s Commander-in-Chief, assumed command… His caretaker government bears the primary responsibility for facilitating the debate “he stated

While Nandar Hla Myint would not specify whether ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi should be included in discussions, he did note out that the Nobel winner had not pushed the junta’s opponents to use violence.

Last year, her National League for Democracy defeated the USDP in elections, a result the military claims was tainted by fraud.

The junta, which has now renamed itself the State Administration Council, has stated that new elections will be held in 2023, but Nandar Hla Myint has warned that if the problem is not handled, the election could result in further bloodshed.

“If there are no guarantees for the lives… of candidates who will run in the (next) election,” he warned, “more people will be assassinated.”

The generals are facing increasing international pressure to negotiate with their opponents nearly nine months after seizing power and failing to stamp out dissent to their regime.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) voted last week to ban Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming ASEAN summit due to concerns about his commitment to ending the bloodshed.

Instead, it requested that a “non-political representative” attend the conference on October 26-28.

However, the junta’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday night that the decision was reached with “no consensus.”

In a statement, the ministry stated, “Myanmar as a country concerned (finds it) difficult to comply with the decision.”

“In terms of representative status, the Head of State or Government of Myanmar has full and equal rights to attend ASEAN summits.”

The government did not say whether the junta commander still plans to attend the four-day event.

The United States welcomed the ASEAN's uncommon snub, which has long been criticized as toothless, according to Derek Chollet, counselor.