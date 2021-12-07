A Japanese tycoon is ‘excited’ about his trip to the International Space Station.

Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese millionaire, said he was “enthusiastic” about his upcoming voyage to the International Space Station, which will signal Russia’s return to space tourism.

Maezawa, a space fanatic who built his fortune in online fashion, will spend 12 days aboard the ISS with his production assistant, Yozo Hirano.

On Wednesday, their Soyuz rocket, managed by Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, will launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which is leased by Moscow.

“I’m ecstatic. I feel like an elementary school student anticipating a field trip “On the eve of the launch, Maezawa spoke during a news conference.

“I’d like to see the Earth from the vantage point of space. I’d like to float in zero gravity… I’m curious to see how I’ll change as a result of this experience “he stated

Maezawa and Hirano intend to film their everyday activities on the space station for Maezawa’s YouTube channel, which has over 750,000 subscribers.

While he was there, Maezawa said he had a list of 100 activities to fulfill.

The pair’s spacecraft will be piloted by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, who called the group’s time on the ISS as a “challenge.”

Before returning to Earth on December 20, the crew will enjoy a “friendly” badminton tournament aboard the ISS, he said.

Maezawa and Hirano will be the first Japanese astronauts to visit the International Space Station in almost a decade.

Roscosmos has seats to fill on its Soyuz flights now that SpaceX can take NASA astronauts to the ISS in Crew Dragon capsules, and has been ramping up its commercial journeys this year.

Roscosmos dispatched an actress and a director to the station in October, when they shot sequences for the first movie shot in space.