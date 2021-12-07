A Japanese tycoon is ‘excited’ about his trip to the International Space Station.

Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese millionaire, said he was “enthusiastic” about his upcoming voyage to the International Space Station, which will signal Russia’s return to space tourism.

Maezawa, a space fanatic who built his fortune in online fashion, will spend 12 days aboard the orbital station with his production assistant, Yozo Hirano.

On Wednesday at 0738 GMT, their Soyuz rocket, managed by Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, will launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which is leased by Moscow.

“I’m ecstatic.” At a news conference on the eve of the launch, Maezawa, 46, compared himself to an elementary school student anticipating a field trip.

“I’d like to see Earth from space.” He stated, “I want to float in zero gravity… (I want to observe) how I will change as a result of this experience.”

Maezawa and Hirano intend to film daily life on the space station for Maezawa’s YouTube channel, which has over 750,000 subscribers.

While on the ISS, Maezawa claimed he had a list of 100 chores to perform.

The pair’s spacecraft will be piloted by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, who called the group’s time on the ISS as a “challenge.”

Before returning to Earth on December 20, the crew will enjoy a “friendly” badminton tournament aboard the ISS, he said. Maezawa stated that he was already looking forward to eating sushi when he returned.

When asked about the significance of establishing space tourism, Maezawa stated that space remains a “world of the unknown” for humanity.

“By seeing that a regular guy like me can walk into such a strange realm,” he continued, “people might have hopes and dreams.”

According to Forbes, the Japanese millionaire is the country’s 30th richest person. He stated flying to space was a childhood goal of his.

“I was fortunate to be given this opportunity, and I’m overjoyed to be able to participate,” he remarked.

Maezawa stated that he “trusts” Russia’s Soyuz rocket, which will transport him to the International Space Station.

Over the weekend, the spacecraft, which was decked with the Japanese flag and Maezawa’s “MZ” insignia, was rolled onto the launch pad in preparation for flight.

Father Sergiy, a local priest who has performed Orthodox rites for all spacecraft flying launch from Baikonur since 1999, blessed the rocket on Tuesday.

“A portion of my soul flies away from the launching platform with the rocket with each launch.” “And with each crew, a piece of my soul travels into space,” he told AFP at his Baikonur cathedral.

This will be his 380th benediction, he remarked.

