A Japanese millionaire will be sent to the International Space Station on Wednesday by a Russian rocket, marking the country’s comeback to space tourism after a decade-long hiatus due to competition from privately held US enterprises.

At 0738 GMT, online fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano will launch from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur cosmodrome, which is leased by Russia.

Their journey will take just over six hours on a three-person Soyuz spacecraft piloted by cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, capping a spectacular year that many have viewed as a turning point for private space flight.

“I’m ecstatic. I feel like an elementary school student anticipating a field trip “On Tuesday, Maezawa spoke during a pre-flight press conference.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson, all billionaires, have conducted commercial tourism flights this year, breaking into a market that Russia is determined to defend.

The trio will spend 12 days on the ISS after docking at the Poisk module of the Russian section. The Japanese tourists intend to film their everyday activities on the ISS and upload them to Maezawa’s popular YouTube channel.

While on board, the 46-year-old millionaire has set 100 goals for himself, including staging a badminton match in space.

The International Space Station (ISS) is home to a seven-person international crew, including two Russian cosmonauts and a Japanese astronaut.

Maezawa, a space fanatic, also hopes to accompany Musk’s SpaceX on a 2023 mission around the moon with eight people.

Since journalist Toyohiro Akiyama visited the Mir space station in 1990, he and his helper will be the first private Japanese individuals to explore space.

Russia had a history of shepherding self-funded travelers to space prior to its layoff.

Since 2001, the Roscosmos space agency has transported eight guests to the space station, one of them twice, in collaboration with the US-based company Space Adventures.

In 2009, Guy Laliberte, co-founder of Cirque du Soleil in Canada, became the first clown in space.

In October, Russia sent its first untrained cosmonauts into space since that mission, bringing a Russian actress and director to the International Space Station, where they shot sequences for the first movie in orbit.

After NASA decommissioned the Orbit Shuttle in 2011, Russia had a monopoly on supplying the International Space Station, therefore it stopped sending tourists to space.

NASA reportedly paid $90 million per ticket for all Soyuz launch slots, effectively eliminating tourist flights.

But that all changed last year, when SpaceX launched a rocket. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.