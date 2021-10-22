A Hong Kong judge has denied activists’ request for jail time instead of bail.

After declaring that they would rather remain in pre-trial prison than be released with speech restrictions, a Hong Kong judge ordered a group of democracy campaigners to accept bail on Friday.

The extraordinary decision demonstrates how judges are restricting free speech, even for people who have not been convicted, and how arrested activists are fighting back in the courts.

Bail is regularly refused to detained democracy activists under a national security measure enacted last year.

Judges often place tight restrictions on those who are released, including as movement restrictions and whether they can give interviews or post on social media.

Five activists from Hong Kong Alliance, a group that used to organize Hong Kong’s yearly Tiananmen Square vigils, appeared in court this week for a second bail hearing, criticizing the restrictions.

Chow Hang-tung, a professional lawyer and one of the defendants, told the court, “If I have to pick between physical liberty and freedom of expression, I will choose the latter.”

Simon Leung and Chan To-wai, two of the campaigners, did not request to be released.

Nonetheless, magistrate Peter Law ordered them to be released on bond, stating that it was their responsibility to follow the court’s rules.

Chow will be held in custody indefinitely since she is facing a separate national security charge. As of Friday evening, it remained unclear whether the remaining four activists would agree to be released.

Bail has become difficult to obtain under the security statute because defendants must demonstrate that if temporarily released, they will no longer constitute a threat to the country.

The prosecution must persuade a judge why bail should be revoked in routine criminal court cases in Hong Kong.

The security bill has resulted in the detention of over 150 persons, including former legislators, politicians, journalists, and students.

Some of those arrested have remained outspoken, sending their letters to coworkers or friends for publication on social media sites like Facebook and Patreon.

On Tuesday, a democracy activist serving a nearly five-year sentence for rioting read a letter criticising the courts that instantly went viral.

“The law is a bloodless but violent tool for the regime to subjugate its people under a totalitarian regime, and the court is not a place of justice,” she remarked.