A group of ten EFL teams is pressing for improvements to make the game more viable.

A group of ten EFL teams is pressing for a variety of measures to make football more viable.

The Fair Game campaign wants a statutory-backed independent regulator to monitor the English men’s and women’s professional games.

Its report, titled ‘Solutions For Our National Game,’ dismisses the idea that a reformed Football Association could fulfill this role because “it is not independent, as it is in direct competition with professional leagues for sponsorship and national team players’ time” and is a “commercial actor” in the game.

Fair Game intends to impose a salary cap and address financial disparities within and between leagues in order to eliminate parachute payments, which it claims are “unfit for purpose.”

The group argues that clubs must be more transparent and consistent in their financial reporting and present information in a “supporter-centric” manner, and that an immediate assessment of the scope and quality of dialogue between supporters and clubs be conducted to identify best practices for fan engagement.

It advocates for more stringent examinations for owners and directors. According to the report, a new test must be able to “better comprehend the motives of potential owners in order to prevent individuals from becoming associated with a football club for personal benefit at the detriment of the fan community.”

It proposes breaking the test into two sections – one for owners and one for directors – as well as requiring a five-year company plan and continuing competency assessment.

The group claims that regulatory authorities and clubs must index equality, diversity, and inclusion norms in a uniform manner, and that steps must be taken to protect clubs’ heritage.

Changes to the clubs’ “crown jewel” assets, such as their name, badge, colors, and location, shall be subject to veto by fans’ trusts or be the subject of a rigorous consultation process with an independent regulator.

Alternatively, such items could be owned locally as important pieces of local history.