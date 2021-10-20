‘A full list,’ according to TV appraisal of Alex Iwobi’s performance in Everton’s defeat.

It was a bad day at the office for Everton’s Alex Iwobi against West Ham United, with the home crowd booing him when he took a swipe at thin air while attempting to connect with a Demarai Gray cross, but there was another aspect of his game that has been described as “unforgivable.”

Nobody could doubt Iwobi’s dedication, and the Nigerian international put in a hard-working performance in the Blues’ 1-0 loss, getting himself into promising positions on multiple occasions, but the lack of a finished product was obvious.

“There was some critique of Alex Iwobi’s game on television that was fairly harsh,” Dave Prentice stated in The Washington Newsday’s Royal Blue podcast.

“They were pointing out that he had zero important throws, tackles, interceptions, and a whole litany of other aspects of the game where he had zero.”

“That can happen depending on where you play on the field, but the one that struck me as most damning was the number of times he gave up possession.”

“He handed the ball away four or five times out of around 11 opportunities, and it was noticeable.”

“That’s truly unforgivable. You must maintain possession and control of the ball.

“After a quarter-hour, you’re thinking, ‘Are we going to get a kick here?’ since West Ham had been very dominant from the start.”

“You think, ‘Rafa will make a change here, he’ll try to change things a little bit,’ and we did gain a toehold in the game, but nothing more than that, and that’s because we were giving away possession.’

Iwobi wasn’t the only member of the Everton squad that Prentice thought should have done better in Rafa Benitez’s first home defeat as manager.

“There were a few players who didn’t cover themselves in glory,” he continued.

“Rondon once again.” I know we’re frantically trying to hold off till he’s match fit, but he didn’t have any spring in his step to attempt and win the ball in the air.

“He held the ball up nicely a number of times, but even the chances to get on the end of the ball in the box were missed.””

