A French scientist has been recognized for his rapid DNA sequencing technique, which is crucial in the fight against Covid.

Pascal Mayer, a French biophysicist, developed a concept that seemed “crazy” twenty-five years ago. His study has paved the path for a quick and low-cost DNA sequencing approach that is now employed all over the world in the fight against Covid-19.

Mayer, 58, a native of Riom, central France, was honored with the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences on Thursday, alongside British researchers Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman.

The American prize, which was established by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to commemorate the most recent scientific breakthroughs, is worth $3 million, compared to the $1 million awarded to Nobel Laureates. Mayer and his coworkers will each receive $1 million.

Scientists may evaluate coronavirus alterations day by day using the new approach known as next generation sequencing (NGS) to find and monitor new variants.

Mayer told AFP that analyzing the quickly spreading new Covid-19 mutations would be significantly more expensive and, more importantly, take much longer if they didn’t use this technique.

However, when Mayer began exploring the concept in 1996, it sounded outlandish.

Mayer, who now runs his own bioresearch firm, said: “It seemed weird, therefore I looked very crazy when I talked about it.”

A genome is the whole set of genes that make up an organism’s genetic information.

Each gene is a short piece of DNA made up of four letters: A (for adenine), T (for thymine), C (for cytosine), and G (for guanine) (guanine).

The human genome is made up of 23 chromosomes and contains over three billion letters.

Mayer described it as “something akin to owning a 23-volume encyclopedia.”

The order of these letters must be “read” to sequence the genome.

After ten years and a $1 billion expenditure, the first complete human genome sequence was achieved in 2003. Sanger sequencing was the method employed at the time.

The technique can now be completed overnight for a cost of $1,000 thanks to NGS, often known as massive parallel sequencing.

How is this accomplished? Instead of reading each book’s pages one by one, they are all read at the same time.

Mayer remarked, “It’s like putting all the pages on a soccer field and being able to take a photo of the whole field at once.”

Cutting up the genome into small parts, then making thousands of copies and organizing them into islands is one of the cornerstones to his technique.

Fluorescence can be used to read them concurrently and more simply when they are put together.

According to Mayer, Brief News from Washington Newsday.